Pfizer (PFE) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.55, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $178.4B and has a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

