Pfizer (PFE) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE) on April 7 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.50, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $215.1B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.53.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

