Pfenex (PFNX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on June 29, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Pfenex (PFNX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Pfenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, representing a 71.8% upside. In a report issued on June 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Pfenex has an average volume of 372.1K.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.