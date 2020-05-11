Pfenex (PFNX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Pfenex (PFNX) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.27.

Pfenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

Based on Pfenex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.91 million and net profit of $9.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.82 million.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.