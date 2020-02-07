Pfenex (PFNX) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on February 4, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Pfenex (PFNX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.56, close to its 52-week high of $13.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $19.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.95 and a one-year low of $3.63. Currently, Pfenex has an average volume of 307K.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.