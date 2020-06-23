Pfenex (PFNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

The company’s shares opened today at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 45.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Soleno Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Pfenex has an average volume of 354.9K.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.