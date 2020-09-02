Petiq (PETQ) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Petiq (PETQ), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 78.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Petiq with a $45.50 average price target.

Based on Petiq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and GAAP net loss of $1.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $221 million and had a net profit of $3.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.