Petiq (PETQ) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Petiq (PETQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.50, implying a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.99 and a one-year low of $15.83. Currently, Petiq has an average volume of 332.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PETQ in relation to earlier this year.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.