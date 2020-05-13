Petiq (PETQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and SunTrust Robinson gave Petiq (NASDAQ: PETQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Petiq today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Petiq has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, which is a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.34 and a one-year low of $15.83. Currently, Petiq has an average volume of 341.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PETQ in relation to earlier this year.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.