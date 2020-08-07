Petiq (PETQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Truist Financial and Oppenheimer gave Petiq (NASDAQ: PETQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Petiq today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.75, implying a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Petiq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $187 million and GAAP net loss of $2.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $1.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PETQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.