Petiq (PETQ) Initiated with a Buy at Raymond James

Petiq (PETQ) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.26, close to its 52-week high of $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petiq is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a one-year high of $39.29 and a one-year low of $15.83. Currently, Petiq has an average volume of 297.9K.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.