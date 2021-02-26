Petiq (PETQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Petiq (PETQ) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.05, close to its 52-week high of $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 78.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Petiq with a $47.50 average price target, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Petiq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $162 million and GAAP net loss of $63.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.89 million.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.