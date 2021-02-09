Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at C.L. King

In a report issued on January 26, C.L. King from C.L. King downgraded Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.74.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Petco Health and Wellness Company with a $29.86 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOOF in relation to earlier this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.