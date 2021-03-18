Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 76.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Petco Health and Wellness Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.63, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 14, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WOOF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.