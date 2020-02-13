Perspecta (PRSP) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 75.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Perspecta has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.88 and a one-year low of $20.03. Currently, Perspecta has an average volume of 976K.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments.

