Perspecta (PRSP) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.07.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.0% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perspecta is a Hold with an average price target of $27.40, which is a 70.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Perspecta’s market cap is currently $2.76B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.99.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances. The Civilian and Health Care segment covers the civilian and health care agencies in state and local governments, homeland security, financial services, law enforcement, education, and enterprises. The company was founded on May 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Chantilly, VA.

