Perspecta (PRSP) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perspecta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a one-year high of $29.88 and a one-year low of $14.03. Currently, Perspecta has an average volume of 1.16M.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances. The Civilian and Health Care segment covers the civilian and health care agencies in state and local governments, homeland security, financial services, law enforcement, education, and enterprises. The company was founded on May 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Chantilly, VA.