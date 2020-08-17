Personalis (PSNL) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Personalis (PSNL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.72, close to its 52-week high of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Personalis with a $25.33 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.00 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Personalis has an average volume of 339.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.