Personalis (PSNL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Personalis (PSNL) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Personalis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.83, a 68.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Personalis’ market cap is currently $920.9M and has a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSNL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.