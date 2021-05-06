Personalis (PSNL) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Personalis (PSNL), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Personalis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.83, representing a 68.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Personalis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.18 million and GAAP net loss of $13.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSNL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Personalis, Inc. provides genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.