Perrigo Company (PRGO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company (PRGO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

The company has a one-year high of $62.25 and a one-year low of $38.20. Currently, Perrigo Company has an average volume of 1.32M.

Perrigo Co. Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the production of over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare Americas segment comprises the U.S., Mexico and Canada consumer healthcare business. The Consumer Healthcare International segment includes branded consumer healthcare business primarily in Europe and consumer focused businesses in the U.K., Australia, and Israel. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals refers to the U.S. prescription pharmaceuticals business. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.