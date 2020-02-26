Perrigo Company (PRGO) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company (PRGO), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.80, close to its 52-week high of $63.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 23.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a one-year high of $63.86 and a one-year low of $40.68. Currently, Perrigo Company has an average volume of 935.5K.

Perrigo Co. Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the production of over-the-counter consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.