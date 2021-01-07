PerkinElmer (PKI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to PerkinElmer (PKI), with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $160.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 76.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.

PerkinElmer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.25, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $149.95 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, PerkinElmer has an average volume of 943.6K.

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.