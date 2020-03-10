PerkinElmer (PKI) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Hold rating on PerkinElmer (PKI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.43, close to its 52-week low of $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and Veracyte.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PerkinElmer with a $103.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.00 and a one-year low of $76.13. Currently, PerkinElmer has an average volume of 629.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics.