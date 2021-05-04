Perion Network (PERI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Christine Brown- May 4, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Perion Network (PERI) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perion Network with a $26.00 average price target.

Based on Perion Network’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $118 million and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.26 million and had a net profit of $5.89 million.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

