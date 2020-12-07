Perion Network (PERI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Perion Network (PERI) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00, close to its 52-week high of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 75.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perion Network with a $10.70 average price target.

Perion Network’s market cap is currently $208.4M and has a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.