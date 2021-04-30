Performance Shipping (PSHG) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Performance Shipping (PSHG) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr on March 29. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6524 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Shipping with a $11.00 average price target.

Performance Shipping’s market cap is currently $23.08M and has a P/E ratio of 47.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.24.

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. Its fleet include the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.