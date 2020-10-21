Performance Food Group (PFGC) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Performance Food Group (PFGC) on October 19 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Food Group with a $42.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.49 and a one-year low of $7.41. Currently, Performance Food Group has an average volume of 995.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Corporate and All Other. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Corporate and All Other segment comprises of the firm’s overhead and certain operations that are not considered separate reportable segments based on their size. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.