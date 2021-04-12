Performance Food Group (PFGC) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group (PFGC) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.47, close to its 52-week high of $59.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Food Group with a $62.57 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Performance Food Group’s market cap is currently $7.76B and has a P/E ratio of -36.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -44.76.

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Corporate and All Other. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Corporate and All Other segment comprises of the firm’s overhead and certain operations that are not considered separate reportable segments based on their size. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.