Perficient (PRFT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Alliance Global Partners and Needham gave Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Buy rating on Perficient today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Boxlight, and TuanChe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $53.60 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Perficient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.