Perficient (PRFT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Perficient (PRFT), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $44.75 average price target, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Perficient’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -67.95.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.