Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Perdoceo Education has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Perdoceo Education’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU), and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments.