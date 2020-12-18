Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education (PRDO) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perdoceo Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Perdoceo Education’s market cap is currently $875.1M and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.23.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.