Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education (PRDO), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.5% and a 29.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Perdoceo Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Perdoceo Education has an average volume of 612.2K.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.