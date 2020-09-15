Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education (PRDO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perdoceo Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Perdoceo Education’s market cap is currently $831M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRDO in relation to earlier this year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity, and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.