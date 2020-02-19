PepsiCo (PEP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo (PEP) on February 14 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.81, close to its 52-week high of $147.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PepsiCo with a $151.30 average price target, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.20 and a one-year low of $114.21. Currently, PepsiCo has an average volume of 3.68M.

