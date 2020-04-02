PepsiCo (PEP) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo (PEP) yesterday and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.47, implying a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $130.00 price target.

PepsiCo’s market cap is currently $164.1B and has a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Marie Gallagher, the SVP & Controller of PEP sold 8,571 shares for a total of $1,257,109.

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; North America Beverages; Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa; and Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The Quaker Foods North America segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The North America Beverages segment consists of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Tropicana Pure Premium, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The Latin America segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in Latin America region. The Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment comprises of beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The Asia, Middle East, and North Africa segment offers snack food products under the Lay’s, Kurkure, Chipsy, Doritos, Cheetos, and Crunchy brands. The company was founded by Donald M. Kendall, Sr. and Herman W. Lay in 1965 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.