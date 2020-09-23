People’s United Financial (PBCT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 42.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on People’s United Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $12.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.22 and a one-year low of $9.37. Currently, People’s United Financial has an average volume of 4.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.