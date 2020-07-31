Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.24, close to its 52-week low of $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 23.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Commerce Bancshares.

Peoples Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Peoples Bancorp’s market cap is currently $410.1M and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.