Penumbra (PEN) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Penumbra (PEN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $280.61.

Penumbra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $239.67.

Based on Penumbra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and GAAP net loss of $8.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $11.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PEN in relation to earlier this year.

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.