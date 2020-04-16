Pentair (PNR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pentair (PNR), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pentair with a $36.86 average price target, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $755 million and net profit of $97.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $741 million and had a net profit of $92.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, BORIN MARK C, the EVP & CFO of PNR sold 33,501 shares for a total of $1,456,958.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. It operates through the following business segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories. The Filtration Solutions segment distributes water and fluid treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks and vessels, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, point-of-entry and point-of-use systems, gas recovery solutions, embrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems, and advanced membrane filtration and separation systems. The Flow Technologies segment offers products ranging from light duty diaphragm pumps to high-flow turbine pumps and solid handling pumps. The company was founded by Murray J. Harpole, Vern Stone, Vincent Follmer, Leroy Nelson, and Gary Ostrand on August 31, 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.