Pentair (PNR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Pentair (PNR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pentair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.70, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Pentair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $92.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, David Wi Jones, a Director at PNR sold 6,116 shares for a total of $263,600.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it.