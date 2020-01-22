Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Penske Automotive Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

The company has a one-year high of $53.81 and a one-year low of $41.26. Currently, Penske Automotive Group has an average volume of 293.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PAG in relation to earlier this year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other.