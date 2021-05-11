Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Pennantpark Floating Rate (PFLT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.51, close to its 52-week high of $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 55.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Pennantpark Floating Rate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.93 million and net profit of $26.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.1 million.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. It invests primarily in loans bearing a variable-rate of interest or floating rate loans, and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company was founded by Arthur Howard Penn on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.