Penn Virginia (PVAC) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -32.5% and a 18.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn Virginia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.67.

Penn Virginia’s market cap is currently $174.3M and has a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PVAC in relation to earlier this year.

Penn Virginia Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States. It focuses primarily on the Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.