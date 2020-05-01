Penn Virginia (PVAC) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Penn Virginia with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Penn Virginia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and net profit of $3.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125 million and had a net profit of $201 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States. It focuses primarily on the Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.