Penn Virginia (PVAC) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia (PVAC) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -34.3% and a 17.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Penn Virginia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.30 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Penn Virginia has an average volume of 593.8K.

Penn Virginia Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States. It focuses primarily on the Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.