Penn National Gaming (PENN) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.85, close to its 52-week high of $27.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $27.25 average price target.

Based on Penn National Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $42.03 million.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast; South and West; Midwest; and Other.