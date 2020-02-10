Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on February 6, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.32, close to its 52-week high of $35.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Golden Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $37.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.67 and a one-year low of $16.72. Currently, Penn National Gaming has an average volume of 1.72M.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast; South and West; Midwest; and Other.