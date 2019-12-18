Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.89, close to its 52-week high of $26.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penn National Gaming with a $27.25 average price target, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Penn National Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $36.13 million.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast; South and West; Midwest; and Other.